See the Loaded Lineup for Keith Urban’s Under the Influence Show

Even the biggest country stars grew up idolizing their favorite artists, and Keith Urban wants to shine a light on all those musical heroes. That’s why he’s chosen the theme of Under the Influence for the 2020 All for the Hall concert, set for February 10, 2020, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

He confirmed the news during a Predators game. Tickets go on sale on October 18. Proceeds will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

JUST ANNOUNCED: All for the Hall returns to Nashville on February 10! Tickets on sale October 18 – see you there! #AFTH7 pic.twitter.com/NAP1H7sIwf — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 4, 2019

So far, confirmed guests include headliners like Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, and Chris Stapleton, as well as a legend in her own right, Tanya Tucker. Ingrid Andress, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Daigle, and Tenille Townes are also on the bill. During the concert, each participating artist will perform a song that was recorded by an artist who strongly influences them, in addition to one of their own hits.

“Ken Burns’ documentary has shown us that we are all very much influenced by our heroes,” said Urban. “So this year’s All for the Hall benefit is our chance to acknowledge those that have been an influence on us and helped shape the artists that we are today.”