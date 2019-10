In this very long interview with Carrie Underwood on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert came up with the very best way to describe the country star’s country style:

“I absolutely love all the sparkles. You don’t get that every day. They don’t always drip off your body like that,” he told her. “It’s like tentacles of glitter coming off of you. Like you’ve been attacked by a very glamorous jellyfish.”



That pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it?

Underwood and Colbert also talked about her tiny Oklahoma hometown of Checotah, her American Idol experience, her college graduation, how her son Isaiah is the Mayor of Catering on her Cry Pretty tour, her CMA Awards hosting gig, her CMA Awards nominations, and ultimately, their mutual adoration of Dolly Parton.

“I think (Parton) is incredible. Growing up as a little boy in South Carolina,” Colbert shared, “I just loved her. I got to sing with her once. We sang ’Love Is Like a Butterfly,’ and I was so nervous I had sing it three times.”

(That was also the time in 2012 when Colbert told Parton, “I fell for you in 1974.”)