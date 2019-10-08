Hear the Title Track of Luke Combs’ Next Album

Listen to "What You See Is What You Get"

Don’t be fooled by the title of this new Luke Combs song. “What You See Is What You Get” offers a lot of different perspectives on his personality, with lyrics like “I’m an easy read, but I ain’t no open book. Got a knack for making things harder than they look.”



</noscript> </div>

In addition to releasing the title track of his newest record, he’s also revealed that musical hero Eric Church will appear on another new song, “Does to Me.” The entirety of The Prequel EP will be feature on the album, too, bringing the full package to 17 songs. Check out the track listing below. What You See Is What You Get

1. “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

2. “Refrigerator Door”

3. “Even Though I’m Leaving”

4. “Lovin’ On You”

5. “Moon Over Mexico”

6. “1, 2 Many” featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. “Blue Collar Boys”

8. “New Everyday”

9. “Reasons”

10. “Every Little Bit Helps”

11. “Dear Today”

12. “What You See Is What You Get”

13. “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church

14. “Angels Workin’ Overtime”

15. “All Over Again”

16. “Nothing Like You”

17. “Better Together” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



