Hear the Title Track of Luke Combs’ Next Album

Listen to "What You See Is What You Get"
Don’t be fooled by the title of this new Luke Combs song. “What You See Is What You Get” offers a lot of different perspectives on his personality, with lyrics like “I’m an easy read, but I ain’t no open book. Got a knack for making things harder than they look.”

