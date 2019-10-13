Blake Shelton Officiated Trace Adkins’ Wedding? Hell Right

Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt tied the knot in New Orleans on Saturday (October 12), with Adkins’ buddy and duet partner Blake Shelton officiating. Adkins and Pratt reportedly met on the set of the 2014 film, The Virginian.
Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans.
In August, Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani joined the engaged couple in Los Angeles on the red carpet for Adkins’ film, Bennett’s War. Shelton and Adkins share a 2009 ACM Award for their hit single, “Hillbilly Bone.”