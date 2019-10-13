Music

Blake Shelton Officiated Trace Adkins’ Wedding? Hell Right

"You're Gonna Miss This" Singer Marries Victoria Pratt
Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt tied the knot in New Orleans on Saturday (October 12), with Adkins’ buddy and duet partner Blake Shelton officiating. Adkins and Pratt reportedly met on the set of the 2014 film, The Virginian.

In August, Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani joined the engaged couple in Los Angeles on the red carpet for Adkins’ film, Bennett’s War. Shelton and Adkins share a 2009 ACM Award for their hit single, “Hillbilly Bone.”

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Forrest Film