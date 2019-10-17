Music

Corb Lund Covers “Ride On” in the Rocky Mountains

New Video Features Songwriter Ian Tyson
One of Canada’s most respected roots artists, Corb Lund comes from a background in ranching and rodeos — but that’s not what “Ride On” is about. Instead, he’s reimagining a deep cut from the rock band’s 1976 album, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap. But there’s a good deed here, too, as one of his heroes, Ian Tyson, co-stars in the clip.

“Ride On” comes from Lund’s new album, Cover Your Tracks. Check out the cinematic video, then read our exclusive Q&A with Corb Lund below the player.

