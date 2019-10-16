Music

CMT AOTY: Reba McEntire Enjoys an Inspirational, Emotional Night

She Accepts CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award
by 35m ago

Reba McEntire felt the love in the room as she accepted her CMT Artist of a Lifetime award on Wednesday (Oct. 16) in Nashville.

“This has been a very inspiration, emotional night,” she said. “I want to thank everybody in this room. I know most of you, and you’ve had a lot to do with my career. I appreciate the lessons, the patience – not everybody was patient with me, but the ones who were, I appreciate that very much.”

