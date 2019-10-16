CMT AOTY: Reba McEntire Enjoys an Inspirational, Emotional Night

</noscript> </div>

She added, “Because that’s what we need in our lives, is a little more God. We’ve got to give this world back to God. We’ve got to give Him the focus and the attention that He needs. I love this business. I love country music. It’s fun. I love the competition and I love y’all. Thank you very much for this. I love my family, my friends. You all are super, thank you all so much!”

In his introductory remarks, Gill noted, “Reba and I have been friends for nearly 40 years, and they have a teleprompter but I can’t really read from that. It’s too far and it’s not from my heart. I have to speak from my heart when I talk about this woman.”

He continued, “I have shared a lot of life with Reba as a session guitar player early in my youth. As a session singer on many of her records. As a duet partner – I’m still pissed about ‘The Heart Won’t Lie’ because I had to do the video as a Marine and they said I was the fattest Marine in history.”

After joking around, he added, “We’ve done everything together. Like I said, we’ve been duet partners. We’ve been touring partners. We’ve hosted awards shows together. The most important thing you are is my friend, out of all of that. So that’s why I’m here tonight, because my friend is deserving of this. As friends, we’ve gone through divorces together. We’ve gone through death of the members of our family. We’ve gone through the death of members of our road family. We shared it all, and when the chips were down, that was the friend right there that I could always count on.”