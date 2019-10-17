Sam Hunt Covers This Surprising Reba Classic

We remember it all very well looking back… but have you seen Sam Hunt covering Reba’s classic hit, “Fancy”?
The unexpected performance closed out the all-star CMT Artists of the Year show on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) in Nashville, just after Reba accepted her CMT Artist of a Lifetime award.
It’s worth watching the video for a couple of reasons — he didn’t change any of the pronouns, nor did he deliver the song with the speaking inflections that have become his signature.
Just be nice to the gentleman — and take a look at Sam Hunt’s rendition of “Fancy.”
