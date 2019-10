CMT Next Up Now, Volume 9

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Eric Ethridge, “If You Met Me First”



Writers: Jennifer Denmark, Tiffany Gross, William Tyler Graham; Director: Ryan Hamblin

Influences: Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Devin Dawson, John Mayer, James Arthur, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran

From the Artist: “’If You Met Me First’ is a song that has organically connected with people all over the world. The director and I really wanted to capture the heartache of two people who are in love, but are forced to live out their lives knowing they will never have a chance to be together. I am so grateful for Ryan Hamblin and his team, for helping to make this concept come to life!”

Tyler Hilton, “When the Night Moves” (Feat. Kate Voegele)



Writers: Tyler Hilton, Kate Voegele, Jaco Caraco; Director: Ryan Forsythe

Influences: Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley

From the Artist: “It’s gonna be great jamming with Kate again on the road this winter. It’s been a while, but we slipped right back into it when we recorded this video.”

David James, “All the Time”



Writers: Trannie Stevens, Daniel Ross, Restless Road (Jared Keim, Garrett Nichols, Zachary Beeken); Director: Stephano Barberis

Influences: The Eagles, Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, U2, Queen, Hal Ketchum, Roy Orbison, Keith Urban, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Aerosmith, Frank Sinatra

From the Artist: “The video for ’All The Time’ is actually a little extra special for me, not just because I love the song so much, but also because we were able to film the video in Joshua Tree, California. The most influential record of my youth was unquestionably Joshua Tree by U2. I listened to that record on repeat over and over again, and it very much so became the anthem of my most formative years. To have the opportunity to draw that connection between that album and ’All the Time’ was really special for me. The whole time we were filming I had this sense of peace and fruition, like I was standing on spiritual ground and was right where I needed to be.”

Celeste Kellogg, “There’s a Beach Somewhere”



Writers: Celeste Kellogg, Aaron Goodvin; Directors: Tyce Hoskins and Austin Hein

Influences: Alabama, Cher, Eagles, Shania Twain

From the Artist: “I grew up in a small town in Virginia not too far from the Atlantic Ocean. Some of my favorite memories are at the beach. It’s funny how the ocean can make you feel like a greater, more alive version of yourself (at least it does for me)… so when I got together with Aaron to write this song, I wanted to put people in that place that brings me so much joy! Welcome to the beach!”