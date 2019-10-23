CMT Next Up Now, Volume 9

</noscript> </div>

Influences: The Eagles, Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, U2, Queen, Hal Ketchum, Roy Orbison, Keith Urban, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Aerosmith, Frank Sinatra

From the Artist: “The video for ’All The Time’ is actually a little extra special for me, not just because I love the song so much, but also because we were able to film the video in Joshua Tree, California. The most influential record of my youth was unquestionably Joshua Tree by U2. I listened to that record on repeat over and over again, and it very much so became the anthem of my most formative years. To have the opportunity to draw that connection between that album and ’All the Time’ was really special for me. The whole time we were filming I had this sense of peace and fruition, like I was standing on spiritual ground and was right where I needed to be.”

Celeste Kellogg, “There’s a Beach Somewhere”



Writers: Celeste Kellogg, Aaron Goodvin; Directors: Tyce Hoskins and Austin Hein Influences: Alabama, Cher, Eagles, Shania Twain From the Artist: "I grew up in a small town in Virginia not too far from the Atlantic Ocean. Some of my favorite memories are at the beach. It's funny how the ocean can make you feel like a greater, more alive version of yourself (at least it does for me)… so when I got together with Aaron to write this song, I wanted to put people in that place that brings me so much joy! Welcome to the beach!"




