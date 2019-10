As the reward of a 48-week trek up Billboard’s country airplay chart, Cole Swindell’s “Love You Too Late” now waves to the competition from its No. 1 perch. This is Swindell’s sixth chart champ on the Billboard rankings, his first having been “Chillin’ It” in 2013. (Three others have peaked at No. 2.)



Swindell’s former employer Luke Bryan has the lone new song entry — “What She Wants Tonight” — bowing at No. 22. Before getting a foothold as a hit songwriter and recording artist, Swindell used to sell merchandise on Bryan’s tours.

And it’s buoyant bubbles for Luke Combs as well, whose This One’s for You is spending its 50th week at the peak of the top country albums list — an achievement that ties him with Shania Twain and her Come on Over collection in 1997.



Cody Jinks claims the highest debuting album of the week, with The Wanting arriving at No. 2. The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Combs’ The Prequel EP.

Chris Janson’s Real Friends package comes aboard at No. 12, and the eponymous The Highwomen (featuring Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) snaps back at No. 22.



Completing the Top 5 songs array are Janson’s “Good Vibes” (last week’s No. 1), Matt Stell’s “Prayed for You,” Russell Dickerson’s “Every Little Thing” and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell’s “What Happens in a Small Town.”

Two songs return to action — Dillon Carmichael’s “I Do for You” (at No. 58) and Jon Langston’s “Now You Know” (No. 60).

Have a heart-pounding Halloween.