CMT CROSSROADS: Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young will take the stage together for a year-end special taping of CMT’s signature music series CMT Crossroads, which first premiered in 2002. The series pairs a country artist with musicians from different genres playing together, swapping stories and songs and sharing their love of the kinds of music that bring us all together.

The episode is set to premiere in early December on CMT.

About Gavin DeGraw:

Even though DeGraw was born into a musical family, he didn’t rush into things when it came time to release his debut album Chariot. He finished high school, spent some time in college, worked his way into the New York Club scene, turned down a few record label deals before finally landing with music mogul Clive Davis in 2003 and kick starting a solid career as a pop-rock singer-songwriter.



Like his song says, Young was raised on country growing up in Tennessee. So much so, it led him to a dance hall in Texas where he signed on to front the house band. But that gig ended when Young tried out for — an ultimately won — the 2006 season of Nashville Star. After releasing his debut single “Drinkin’ Me Lonely” after being crowned an official star, Young went on to release seven albums and has one on the way.The free, open-to-the-public taping will take place on Nov. 26 at Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin, Tenn. Entry will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit CMT.com for details on ticketing or click here

WHEN:

Tuesday (Nov. 26)

7:00pm: Doors open

8:00pm: Doors close: No entry allowed after doors close*

9:30pm: Estimated end time

*Please arrive early as once seating capacity is reached, admission will close. RSVP does not guarantee entry.

WHERE:

Liberty Hall

The Factory at Franklin

230 Franklin Road | Franklin, TN 37064