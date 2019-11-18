CMT CROSSROADS: Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw

THIS JUST IN:

Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young will take the stage together for a year-end special taping of CMT’s signature music series CMT Crossroads, which first premiered in 2002. The series pairs a country artist with musicians from different genres playing together, swapping stories and songs and sharing their love of the kinds of music that bring us all together.

The episode is set to premiere in early December on CMT.

About Gavin DeGraw:

Even though DeGraw was born into a musical family, he didn’t rush into things when it came time to release his debut album Chariot. He finished high school, spent some time in college, worked his way into the New York Club scene, turned down a few record label deals before finally landing with music mogul Clive Davis in 2003 and kick starting a solid career as a pop-rock singer-songwriter.

