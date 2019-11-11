Music

Do Not Rescue Miranda Lambert from These Flames

LISTEN: "Fire Escape" Was Ignited Once She Fell in Love
There’s fire. And then there’s fire.

One’s the kind that fills your lungs with smoke, and one fills your heart with heat. And Miranda Lambert knows just how to use one to describe the other, as she does in “Fire Escape” off her brand new Wildcard album.

