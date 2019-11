Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Haley Mae Campbell, “Ghost Stories”



Writers: Haley Mae Campbell, Jerry Jacobs; Director: Randy Shaffer

Influences: Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift, Liz Longley, Kacey Musgraves

From the Artist: “I’m so proud of this song and excited that it’s finally out in the world. I think the music video is my favorite yet, because Randy Shaffer absolutely nailed my vision. There’s a sort of beautiful sadness in the memories of a past love, and if we’re not careful, they can captivate and haunt us for a long time. This video perfectly captures the search for closure from a previous relationship.”

Jaclyn Kenyon, “Mama Said”



Writers: Jaclyn Kenyon, Robbie Nevil, Mike Krompass; Director: Jesse Kochanka

Influences: Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris

From the Artist: “Mama told me about guys like you, boy band face, with rock tattoos, Captain America all in one…. MAMA SAID ’Get that loaded gun!'”

Kurt Stevens, “Once in a Blue Moon”

https://youtu.be/qWxP9KodRNg

Writers: Kurt Stevens, Joey Ebach, Ryland Fisher; Director: Matthew Paskert

Influences: The Eagles, Elvis, Elton John, Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Jack Johnson, Eric Church

From the Artist: “Having the opportunity to film the video in my hometown, on the stage where I got my start, and on the water that I’ve loved my whole life was incredible. I got to work with my great friend Matt Paskert, who brought the song to life and couldn’t be more excited about how it came out.”