She Wants Fans to Take Chances in Love

Emma White Sees a Dream Come True in “If You’re In It”

Planning a romantic escape? Take Emma White’s new music video for inspiration. Enjoy “If You’re In It,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

It was the biggest production I’ve ever worked on as an artist and with my new label. I was on cloud 9 getting the chance to work with a director and crew I admire so much. It really was like seeing a dream come true in real life.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It’s really like a “Rom Com” condensed into a 3-minute music video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope the video inspires fans to take chances in love.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was such a thrill seeing the finished product! It really brought our initial vision to life and captures the spirit of the song.