RaeLynn Had a Blast in New “Bra Off” Music Video

There have been a million country songs written about breakups, yet RaeLynn has found a surprising way to express those newfound feelings of freedom. Take a look at her latest music video, “Bra Off,” then read our exclusive Q&A with her below the player.

The video shoot for “Bra Off” was effortless and fun! We filmed it with my friends, and we were having such a great time naturally which made it easy and a blast.

How does the video bring your song to life?

“Bra Off” is a very laid-back, fun song so we created a relaxed environment where we could have a few cocktails, talk breakups, and moving on.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“Bra Off” is the ultimate reminder that the end of a relationship is not the end of the world. If you are struggling with a breakup, I hope you have the right people around you to help you smile, laugh and work toward moving on.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The thing I remember the most from my first viewing of the video was the huge smile on my face. You can literally feel the fun energy through the screen!

Writers: RaeLynn, Josh Kerr, Emily Weisband; Director: Greyland