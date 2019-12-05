Nobody But Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Could Do This

</noscript> </div>

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it,” Shelton said, “the more I fell in love with it. I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane McAnally was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

McAnally wrote the song with Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James. And Shelton and Stefani recorded it at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville and Texoma Shore Studios in Tishomingo.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation. It’s as honest as you can be in a country song,” he added, “and something that will make you stop your car.”