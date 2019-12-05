Photos: Stars & Strings in New York

Sam Hunt, Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch delivered their biggest hits for Stars & Strings, a RADIO.com event, at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday (December 4).

The show was hosted by New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM), New York City’s first full-time country station since 2002. Other performers included Blanco Brown, Gone West, Runaway June, and Matt Stell.

Proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society. The concert was presented by Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S.

Blanco Brown

Gone West

Sam Hunt

Chris Janson

Dustin Lynch

Runaway June

Matt Stell