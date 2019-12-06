Dierks Bentley and Son Throw a No. 1 Party for “Living”

Dierks Bentley treated Music Row to lunch Thursday (Dec. 5) at Nashville’s trendy new Superica restaurant to celebrate the writers of his latest hit single, “Living.”

Bentley co-wrote the upbeat song with Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite, all of whom were on hand to share in the adulation — as was Bentley’s son, Knox, who co-stars with his dad in the “Living” music video.

