Old Dominion Make It Sweet … and Spontaneous

Old Dominion are on a hot streak with “Make It Sweet” and “One Man Band,” not to mention their second win as CMA Vocal Group of the Year and a No. 1 debut on Billboard’s country chart for their new, self-titled album. The band chatted with CMT Hot 20 Countdown about their latest hits.

CMT: You guys started this recording process a little bit different with “Make It Sweet.” Just going in there writing and recording the same day. How did “Make It Sweet” send you down a creative path?

Trevor Rosen: Yeah, I think that really set the tone for the whole thing. We booked a studio and we wanted to see if we could go in there from scratch and write a song and complete it and record it that day. And we did. It turned out to be “Make It Sweet,” which was the first single off the album. And then we did it the next day with “Here You Now,” which is also on the album.

That began to set the tone for what we did on this album, which is, it’s just five people that have been making music together for a long time. But this is the first time we had time to spend on it. And we had a lot more time to sort of explore all our influences and really dive into what created that Old Dominion sound, which is part of the reason we self-titled the album.

