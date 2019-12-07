CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Drunk on a Plane,” Dierks Bentley

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Dierks Bentley talks about his 2014 single, “Drunk on a Plane.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: Heading into the Riser album after having the success you’ve already had, was there any pressure?

DB: Yeah, I think there was a lot of pressure leading into the Riser album. That was really the first album past my bluegrass record which I put out in 2010, an album called Home that I was really proud of. For Riser, I was working with a new producer, Ross Copperman, and my dad had just passed away and I really feel like I had a lot of dirt to dig into to make an album. The concept behind it was my dad passing away and my son being born, the circle of life, me becoming the riser now that my dad was gone.

