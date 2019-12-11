Music

CMT Next Up Now, Volume 14

Enjoy a variety of music videos every week.
by 50m ago

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Buck 22 f. The Oak Ridge Boys, “Giddyup (Elvira)”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.