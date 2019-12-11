CMT Next Up Now, Volume 14

</noscript> </div>

Influences: “My biggest musical influence was actually my dad. He was a lineman and I would spend weekends with him in the bucket truck. During those ride-alongs, he would play me songs. I’d watch him get so excited about each song and listen to him tell stories about what he was doing or how much a particular song helped him through a hard time, good time, or a heartbreak. His passion for an artist or a lyric made me want to be and write like the voices I heard coming out of those old bucket truck speakers.”

From the Artist: “The ’Drink About That’ video to me is the best example of when a director brings song lyrics to life. I think Ed Pryor (director) did such an amazing job and executed what I was singing perfectly. My hope is that this video can change the mindset of even one person on how much distracting driving can affect or even take a life. I’m so thankful to CMT for all of their support and helping me spread this message.”

Maybe April, “Already Gone”



Writers: Katy Dubois (Bishop) and Alaina Stacey; Director: Chollette Influences: Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Charlie Worsham From the Artist: "This song is a very real, true story about how difficult it can be to free yourself from someone your heart is with, even when their actions show that theirs is in a lot of other places before it's with you. We hope to have captured the highs and lows and a snapshot of the rollercoaster of emotions involved in this type of relationship then finding yourself and your strength." — Katy & Alaina




