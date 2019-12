Ready for some downtime at the holidays? Florida Georgia Line can relate, as their new video for “Blessings” shows a more sensitive side of the duo.

Look for Brian Kelley’s parents and his wife Brittney, as well as Tyler Hubbard’s wife Hayley, daughter Olivia, and son Luca. In addition, some of the footage was shot at Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona during FGL’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.



That tour was certainly a blessing for country fans. This week, Billboard announced that the duo’s 2019 dates brought in nearly $53 million, and played for more than 750,000 fans, making it the year’s second most popular country tour.

As a way of giving back, Florida Georgia Line will be accepting new unwrapped children’s toys and art supplies for all ages through December 18 on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. Donations will be received at their event space, meet + greet, at 1910 21st Avenue South during normal business hours, with complimentary treats and drinks provided on-site.