Thomas Rhett gave “Notice” to late night viewers on Wednesday (Dec. 11), then woke up with a new tour announcement for 2020.

The Grammy-nominated artist returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to sing “Notice,” from his newest album Center Point Road. In addition, he has revealed the dates for The Center Point Road Tour. Cole Swindell and new artist Hardy will support him on the tour.

Take a look at his performance, then check out tour dates below the player.



May 29: Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

May 30: Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

June 5: Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

June 6: Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 7: Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

June 11: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

June 20: Coral Sky Amphitheater – West Palm Beach, FL

July 9: PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

July 10: Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

July 11: PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

July 16: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL

July 17: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

July 23: USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

July 24: Idaho Center Amphitheater – Boise, ID

July 30: Toyota Amphitheatre – Sacramento, CA

July 31: Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

August 7: Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

August 8: Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

August 21: Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

August 22: Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

August 23: CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

August 27: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

August 28: BB&T Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA

August 29: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

*dates do not include Cole Swindell