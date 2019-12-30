The Highwomen Make Barack Obama’s Year-End List

Oh, this? This is just Barack Obama’s favorite music of the entire year. No big deal.
“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” the former U.S. POTUS wrote in his official Instagram on Monday (Dec. 30).
The Highwomen’s debut single “Redesigning Women” landed very high on Obama’s list. But it wasn’t the only country song on there. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” also claimed a spot on the list.
Maren Morris posted Obama’s list in her Instagram story immediately after he’d put it up. “An American president likes my band” she wrote, adding a fitting mind-blown emoji. The Highwomen reposted his list, as well.
View this post on Instagram
Why, hello, Mr. President! Thank you so much for including “Redesigning Women” in your list of 2019 favorites @barackobama! #Repost From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. @nataliehemby @amandapearlshires @marenmorris @brandicarlile