Chris Lane Didn’t Know He’d Be Proposing in Song

Chris Lane wrote a love song that turned his girlfriend into his fiancée and now his wife. Three months after their wedding proposal, he delivered the song to Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, with new bride Lauren Bushnell beaming nearby. The song, “Big, Big Plans,” was featured in Lane’s proposal video to Bushnell, which was posted in June.

“I did not know that I was going to end up proposing by writing a song,” Lane told the hosts. “I knew I wanted to do something special for her because she is the best thing that’s happened to me. But yeah, it worked out great and I’m just glad that she liked the song, and that she said yes.”

Co-written by Lane, Jacob Durrett and Ernest K Smith, "Big, Big Plans" follows the success of "I Don't Know About You," which reached No. 1 at country radio last fall. Additional hits include "Fix," "For Her," and "Take Back Home Girl" (featuring Tori Kelly). Lane is currently on the Big, Big Plans Tour, which runs through February 22 in Detroit. Special guests on that tour include Blanco Brown, ERNEST, and MacKenzie Porter. Lane will join Kane Brown's The Worldwide Beautiful Tour on February 29.




