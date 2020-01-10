Chris Lane Didn’t Know He’d Be Proposing in Song

Chris Lane wrote a love song that turned his girlfriend into his fiancée and now his wife. Three months after their wedding proposal, he delivered the song to Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, with new bride Lauren Bushnell beaming nearby. The song, “Big, Big Plans,” was featured in Lane’s proposal video to Bushnell, which was posted in June.
“I did not know that I was going to end up proposing by writing a song,” Lane told the hosts. “I knew I wanted to do something special for her because she is the best thing that’s happened to me. But yeah, it worked out great and I’m just glad that she liked the song, and that she said yes.”