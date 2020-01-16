The Full Frontal Perspective of Women in Country

Stories about the lack of women on country radio are plentiful, but leave it to late-night host Samantha Bee and her Full Frontal correspondents Amy Hoggart and Sasheer Zamata to put their own spin on the situation during a segment filmed in Nashville.
Although much of the off-the-cuff commentary is comical, seeing statistics like the dwindling ratio of women-to-men on country’s airwaves is alarming. Watch as Brandi Carlile, CMT executive Leslie Fram, Mickey Guyton, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker share their own experiences on TBS’ Full Frontal.
