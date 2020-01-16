The Full Frontal Perspective of Women in Country

Stories about the lack of women on country radio are plentiful, but leave it to late-night host Samantha Bee and her Full Frontal correspondents Amy Hoggart and Sasheer Zamata to put their own spin on the situation during a segment filmed in Nashville.

Although much of the off-the-cuff commentary is comical, seeing statistics like the dwindling ratio of women-to-men on country’s airwaves is alarming. Watch as Brandi Carlile, CMT executive Leslie Fram, Mickey Guyton, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker share their own experiences on TBS’ Full Frontal.



Pictured at top: CMT's Leslie Fram, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, at CMT's Next Women of Country Event in November 2019. Craig Shelburne




