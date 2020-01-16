Music

We Are Old Dominion Tour Adds 13 U.S. Dates

Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce Will Support
Old Dominion fans are gonna need that hotel key and possibly a passport in order to keep up with the band’s packed touring schedule in 2020.

The group just announced 13 dates in the U.S. for the We Are Old Dominion Tour, beginning May 5 in Key West, Florida. Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will support the tour on select dates.

