Music We Are Old Dominion Tour Adds 13 U.S. Dates Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce Will Support by Craig Shelburne 1h ago Old Dominion fans are gonna need that hotel key and possibly a passport in order to keep up with the band's packed touring schedule in 2020. The group just announced 13 dates in the U.S. for the We Are Old Dominion Tour, beginning May 5 in Key West, Florida. Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will support the tour on select dates. Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey said, "We are so excited for this lineup! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!" Old Dominion will wrap a series of Canadian shows in February, followed by five European dates in March. Then in April, they'll join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour, with those shows stretching through August. (See all Old Dominion tour dates.) The new U.S. dates for We Are Old Dominion Tour are: May 5: Key West Amphitheater – Key West, FL May 14: White Oak Amphitheatre – Greensboro, NC ^^* May 15: Volvo Car Stadium – Charleston, SC ^^* May 20: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater – Tuscaloosa, AL ^^* May 21: The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL ^^* Jun : Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row – Westbrook, ME ^^* Jun 05: CMAC – Canandaigua, NY ^^* Jul 16: The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA * Jul 17: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's – Stateline, NV Jul 22: Brandon Amphitheater – Brandon, MS ^^* Jul 23: Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR ^^* Aug 20: CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC ^^* Aug 21: PNC Waterside Pavilion – Solomons, MD ^^* ^^ – Dustin Lynch * – Carly Pearce