See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You”

How do Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spend their downtime? From the looks of their new video for “Nobody Like You,” they snuggle up at the shoreline, get cozy on the couch, sip milkshakes and swap French fries … you know, all the things that sweethearts do. But with Shelton’s sly sense of humor, it’s not a surprise that the diner somehow ends up at the ocean.

Anyway, if making each other laugh is a sign of happiness, then these stars of The Voice seem to be doing just fine. Enjoy the couple’s brand new video for “Nobody Like You,” a track from Shelton’s latest album, God’s Country: Fully Loaded. And look for their performance on the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, on CBS.