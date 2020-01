Global superstars Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini team up for the newest installment of the critically acclaimed series, CMT Crossroads, premiering Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. This 70th episode was filmed during a special public taping at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville.

Take a look at their incredible performance of “Graveyard.”



CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music.

The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tylerand Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.