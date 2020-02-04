Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Still Top Album

“Heartache Medication” Has Jon Pardi Feeling Well at No. 1

The doctor is in and proud to announce that Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” is just the right remedy for chart anemia. In other words, that malady melody now sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.

It’s Pardi’s third tune to bubble to the top, the predecessors having been “Head Over Boots” in 2015 and “Dirt on My Boots” in 2016.

