“Heartache Medication” Has Jon Pardi Feeling Well at No. 1

by
Edward Morris
1h ago
The doctor is in and proud to announce that Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” is just the right remedy for chart anemia. In other words, that malady melody now sits at No. 1 on
Billboard’s country airplay chart.
It’s Pardi’s third tune to bubble to the top, the predecessors having been “Head Over Boots” in 2015 and “Dirt on My Boots” in 2016.
And while we’re on the subject of miracle cures, Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get seems destined for eternal life as it returns to the peak of the country albums rankings.
“Heartache Medication,” by the way, rolls in at the top after a 36-week climb.
Chase Rice has the only new album to report. His The Album, Part 1 comes aboard at No. 6. Last week’s primo album, Little Big Town’s Nightfall, now dozes at No. 14.
And, sad to say, there’s just one new song to acknowledge — Lee Brice’s “Rumor (Glover Mix)” — alighting at No. 48. Brice’s original edition of “Rumor” reached No. 1 in 2018. The remix is from
The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack), the album that celebrates the sitcom series — starring Ashton Kutcher — that names its episodes after country songs.
Returning to the airplay chart are LANCO’s “What I See” (at No. 57), Granger Smith’s “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” (No. 59) and Morgan Evans’ “Diamonds” (No. 60).
The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours,” Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” and Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving.”
Completing the Top 5 albums cluster, we have Blake Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country, Combs’ This One’s for You, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and the eponymous Dan + Shay.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.