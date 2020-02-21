“Here and Now” Kinda Blew Kenny Chesney’s Mind

Another hint that warmer weather is on the way: Kenny Chesney just released a brand new single, “Here and Now.”
“This song kind of blew my mind,” he said in a release. “The chorus is everything I feel about my time on stage with No Shoes Nation…the rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it.”
He added, “But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice. It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters! It’s not the big stuff that gets you laughing or breaks the bad momentum, it’s what’s right here if you’ll bother to dial in and really feel it.”