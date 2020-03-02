Erin Enderlin Shares “Whatever Gets You Through the Night”

Nashville songwriter Erin Enderlin knows her way around a heartache song, and “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” is one of her finest. Carrying on her tradition of making interesting music videos (while still conveying her love of traditional country music), “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” puts the hurt at center stage.
Endelin is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and later this month she’ll join up with Tanya Tucker for a pair of Texas shows as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour. In the meantime, take a look at “Whatever Gets You Through the Night,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.