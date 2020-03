Erin Enderlin Shares “Whatever Gets You Through the Night”

Nashville songwriter Erin Enderlin knows her way around a heartache song, and “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” is one of her finest. Carrying on her tradition of making interesting music videos (while still conveying her love of traditional country music), “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” puts the hurt at center stage.

Endelin is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and later this month she’ll join up with Tanya Tucker for a pair of Texas shows as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour. In the meantime, take a look at “Whatever Gets You Through the Night,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.



I remember being so grateful that my friend Aaron Carnahan was able to play the male lead in the video. He’s so good and I just love hanging out with him. It made the shoot so much more relaxed for me to be able to hang with a friend. I also loved the locations we used. The last house you see, that we never really see the inside of, was so neat, and the little store, I just loved the settings and I knew that would really help to capture the song.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I love the way the video captures the kind of ghost or conscience we all have. I love songs that get into this one-sided conversation that people often have with themselves, especially when trying to decide if they should or shouldn’t do something. That little voice inside our head is always there, and I love the way this video brought that to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people take away how human we all are from this video — how complicated and flawed we all are — and that we all have a longing to connect, even if it’s not always in the healthiest ways.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was really in awe. I just love how it all came together!!

Writers: Erin Enderlin & Jimmy Melton; Director: Ryan Nolan