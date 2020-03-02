Erin Enderlin Shares “Whatever Gets You Through the Night”

</noscript> </div>

I remember being so grateful that my friend Aaron Carnahan was able to play the male lead in the video. He’s so good and I just love hanging out with him. It made the shoot so much more relaxed for me to be able to hang with a friend. I also loved the locations we used. The last house you see, that we never really see the inside of, was so neat, and the little store, I just loved the settings and I knew that would really help to capture the song.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I love the way the video captures the kind of ghost or conscience we all have. I love songs that get into this one-sided conversation that people often have with themselves, especially when trying to decide if they should or shouldn’t do something. That little voice inside our head is always there, and I love the way this video brought that to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people take away how human we all are from this video — how complicated and flawed we all are — and that we all have a longing to connect, even if it’s not always in the healthiest ways.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was really in awe. I just love how it all came together!!