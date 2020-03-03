Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more news becomes available.

As the country music community woke up on Tuesday morning (March 3), they started their day with the devastating news that several tornadoes touched down overnight near and in downtown Nashville. According to CBS Evening News, at least 25 people have died, 160 were injured, and several others are still missing. Tennessee is now under a state of emergency.

Country artists are sharing their thoughts and prayers on social media.

Sending love and prayers to all affected by the Tornadoes last night throughout Tennessee ……. -KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 3, 2020

Can't believe what has happened in my backyard and all over middle TN. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected by last night's storm. I will be donating all the proceeds from my Merch sales from my show in Toledo, OH on Thursday. #PrayForNashville pic.twitter.com/t5aEOpOXzQ — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 3, 2020

We are heartbroken and our prayers are with those who were affected by the tornado last night. Nashville is a great community of people that always rise to the occasion and lend a helping hand to their neighbors – and this time is no different. We are #NashvilleStrong. pic.twitter.com/jZy0DaGeDu — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) March 3, 2020

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad… to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

For those I’m hearing from today wondering how to help quickly, The Music City Inc foundation was started after the floods to get relief to people locally. It can immediately help those most severely impacted by… https://t.co/gzgwTbQXZq — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 3, 2020

My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020

The iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago. It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again! pic.twitter.com/WlDutCaHhw — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2020

Thinking about you #Nashville. Stay strong!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 3, 2020

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

Nashville you are in my thoughts and prayers today! If y'all would like to help support those affected by this tragedy please consider donating to the @CFMT! DONATE: https://t.co/irxLT5ufK1 pic.twitter.com/Nkt5LWWclW — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) March 3, 2020

These pictures are heart breaking of what happened last night. The tornado hit minutes away from my house but we are ok and everything is safe. So many of my friends got hit by the storm though.. Praying for you, Nashville, and anyone who lost their home or loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g8ViNuemix — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) March 3, 2020

Our hearts are with everyone affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. We're sending thoughts and prayers to our second home. pic.twitter.com/HwgfmxtnIP — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) March 3, 2020

My heart is breaking for Nashville today. We left Five Points just minutes before the tornado hit completely unaware that it was coming. I feel lucky to be alive and still have a home. Here’s how you can help those in need. ❤️ https://t.co/a6Xa6oPj1Y — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 3, 2020

Please say a prayer for all the suffering loved ones of the TN tornado victims… — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville and everyone affected by the tornado last night. The McBrides are all ok. Looking to see what we can do to help. #prayfornashville — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) March 3, 2020

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Praying so hard for everybody affected by the awful tornado last night. We love you, Nashville!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlgY0Cg5Ic — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) March 3, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tornado in Nashville and surrounding areas last night.

If you’d like to help those who have been displaced and affected by the tornado, please donate here: https://t.co/jpIVoJYpFb pic.twitter.com/Ux6Ksyc2cg — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) March 3, 2020

Thousands of miles away and devastated over the destruction that happened in East Nashville last night … I believe in the strength and resiliency of our community. We will stand together and recover. Love you, Nashville. — Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) March 3, 2020

If you are able and willing – check here. ❤️ Nashville https://t.co/TWy4dRz3pD — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Thanks for all the calls & well wishes. We are ok. Prayers for all of NASHVILLE & surrounding areas this morning. Ready to help in the devastation. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 3, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by last night’s tornados and storms in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. God bless our beautiful city! #NashvilleStrong #IBelieveInNashville — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) March 3, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for those who lost loved ones, homes and businesses in Nashville. This is an amazing city and we will rally and rebuild ❤️ — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

east nashville — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

I am safe with a heavy heart. So many directly & indirectly affected. All I I know to do is help in any way that I can. Nashville we will get through this together. #prayfornashville #ibelieveinnashville pic.twitter.com/m0zjocHb7j — Stephanie Quayle (@StephanieQuayle) March 3, 2020

Scariest storm I’ve ever seen. My heart breaks for Nashville. — Ray Fulcher (@callme_raymond) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

Waking up to the news of tornadoes back home.

Thinking about everyone in Nashville this morning — The Cadillac Three (@thecadillac3) March 3, 2020

Prayers for Nashville. Tornado ripped through tonight. — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) March 3, 2020

Thanks for everyone reaching out! Praying for our Nashville community. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LI1ljpRobs — Adam Doleac (@AdamDoleacMusic) March 3, 2020

Love you, Nashville. ♥️ — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) March 3, 2020

Our hearts are heavy for our Nashville community this morning. We were fortunate not to sustain any damage at the Opry House, but many of our neighbors, friends and fans are coping with unimaginable loss. Our Opry family is thinking of everyone affected by this devastation. pic.twitter.com/uc97lwiyHn — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 3, 2020

And Carrie Underwood, who was in New York doing interviews for her new book, told NBC, “I’m texting people I know. Mike said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down to a little safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

The Nashville Metro Police have reported that so far, at least 40 buildings have collapsed around the city, with the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods being hit the hardest.

Several businesses in Nashville — the Bridgestone Arena, the Centennial Sportsplex, Edley’s Bar-B-Que East, the Grilled Cheeserie Food Truck (at Hunters Station), and the Dive Motel — have opened their doors for people who need power, pizza, BBQ, grilled cheese sandwiches or a place to meet with family, friends and neighbors.

From all of us at CMT, our hearts are with our friends and neighbors affected by the recent storms in Tennessee. To make a donation, click here. Recovery is a long process and your donation can provide warm meals, shelter, and hope to communities in need. Please give what you can.