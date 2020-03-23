ACM Awards Reveal New Date, But Not Venue

The ACM Awards are back on the 2020 calendar, with Keith Urban still set to host. However, the venue has not yet been announced.

The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced today that the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards are confirmed to air on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

As announced last week, the new special ACM Presents: Our Country will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, in the time period originally slated for the awards ceremony.

According to a release, “The new special will feature at-home acoustic performances with top country artists along with clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”