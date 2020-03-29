John Prine, one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in country, rock, and roots music, is currently hospitalized with symptoms related to COVID-19, according to a statement from his family.

A statement posted to social media read, “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

His wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on March 18.

Prine was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, as well as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. His most prominent cuts include Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery,” George Strait’s “I Just Want to Dance With You,” and Don Williams’ “Love Is on a Roll.”

