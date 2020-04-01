Country Songs Have Been Fooling Us From the Start

Fools have been fooling around in country music forever. Just listen to “Jimmie Rodgers’ Last Blue Yodel” and hear the Father of Country Music himself complain, “Women make a fool out of me.” The Carter Family could relate, too, as heard on their recording of “You’ve Been Fooling Me, Baby.”

Since those very early country sessions, everyone from Johnny Cash and Buck Owens, to George Strait and Miranda Lambert have been singing about fools — sometimes even casting themselves in the leading role. For example: Reba McEntire’s “New Fool at an Old Game,” or Lee Ann Womack’s “The Fool.” As Steve Wariner could have told you, some fools never learn.

Just in time for April Fool’s Day, here are 40 songs representing some of the top stars from across the generations of country music history who have discovered fool’s gold.





