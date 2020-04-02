Music

Like Annie, Jennifer Nettles Looks to “Tomorrow”

Her new video "shows reasons we have hope."
Jennifer Nettles is turning to a classic Broadway tune to remind us that, yes, the sun will come out tomorrow. Enjoy her rendition of “Tomorrow,” the optimistic anthem from the musical Annie, and read her thoughtful and inspiring statement below the player.

