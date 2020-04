"It's halfway through the morning, I'm still in my underwear..."

All You Gotta Do Is “Stay Home” and Watch Big & Rich’s Funny New Video

Cancelled yoga classes, kids climbing the walls, and one last square of toilet paper. Sometimes you’ve gotta take a minute and laugh, right? Or in this case, maybe three minutes?

As Big & Rich remind us in their socially-distanced new video, “Stay Home,” we’re all in this together. Take a look at their comical new project, then read an exclusive interview with John Rich below the player.



It was a beautiful day in Nashville, so I decided to go outside by the guitar pool, pour a Redneck Riviera cocktail and shoot this video! I was about 15 feet from the camera man, so it was a little weird but it worked out well.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song is basically a public service announcement wrapped in a country song. It puts a grin on your face, but reminds us all to do the most important thing we could do right now, and this is to “Stay Home.” 🙂

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this song and video lifts people’s spirits, and I hope the melody and message get stuck in their heads for obvious reasons. We all have to do our part right now.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved seeing all the videos that folks sent in from around the USA of what they’re doing during this time at home. I felt like it was a real collaboration with America!

Songwriters: John Rich, Larry Gatlin, Charlie Pennachio, Phillip McDaniel; Director: David “Doc” Abbott