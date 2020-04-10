Sam Hunt: “I Can Definitely Thrive on My Own”

When Sam Hunt was Skyping with CMT’s Hot 20 to talk about his new album Southside, we couldn’t help but ask about more than just the music. And what we found out is just how the coronavirus pandemic was impacting Hunt’s life right now, and what he’s doing to stay busy during the self-quarantine.

“I’m not an extreme introvert,” Hunt shared with Hot 20. “I like to be social to get out and about, but I can definitely thrive on my own, tucked in at the house. So I’m OK. I’m content for now.”

Then we asked Hunt to share what his typical, new-normal days are like.

These are his Quarantine Confessions:

1. He is making himself more peanut butter and honey sandwiches.

2. His morning wardrobe — until about 10:30 a.m. — has been sweat pants and hoodies.

3. His dogs are getting more attention. “I’ve spent a lot more time with the dogs than I have in a while. So it’s been nice. I have a little puppy named Copper. He’s a German short-haired pointer. And I’ve been trying to train him, work with him a little bit.”

4. He’s been connecting with friends and family more (while he’s maintaining his social distance). “I’ve been catching up with old buddies, talking to my mom, my grandmother, my brother. Shoot, I’ve probably had 10 to 15 calls a day, and that’s going from maybe one or two calls a day.”

5. His boat is almost seaworthy. “I cleaned the boat. I bought this little boat about two years ago and I’ve not been able to take it out, it’s just that it’s been full of leaves right now and water. So I finally got to pull the plug. Drained it. Got the leaves out. So that’s as far as I’ve gotten.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Watch the full interview with Sam Hunt when CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 8:00 a.m. CT on April 11-12.

Southside is out today! It’s not fancy but it’s handmade. I hope y’all enjoy it. To everyone who has supported me and my band and crew over these last 5 and half years, thank you. Can’t wait to see you on the road! pic.twitter.com/peSaUpNPuk — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) April 3, 2020