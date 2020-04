"Music is a uniting force and I think the video does great justice to that," he says.

If you’ve stuck around to the very end of a Ryan Hurd show, then you already know the power of “Wish for the World.” For those of us who couldn’t experience that in person, the accomplished singer-songwriter is sharing a new video that captures that special moment with fans.

Breathe in. Hold it… OK, breathe out. Do that three times. Now, take a look at “Wish for the World,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.



We actually shot this video over a few different nights on the Platonic Tour. “Wish for the World” was always the last song we would play, and truly one of my favorite moments in the show.

You see people singing the words back, or singing to each other, and everyone having their own moments individually but collectively experiencing them together. It was a really beautiful thing to witness and I feel very honored that some special memories are set to that song.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really demonstrates the connection that I want to create at every performance. It’s really important to me to create a community at our shows and to bring people together for that few hours we all get to share. Music is a uniting force and I think the video does great justice to that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Be there for each other. It meant a lot to me to share this video when the world is going through such a profound shared experience, and I hope it brings a little light to people who may need some right now.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I love the video not just because it’s a great time capsule for the Platonic Tour that our team and our road family can revisit over and over again, but also because it shows what I feel is the heart of music — connecting with people.

Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Aaron Eshuis, and Joe Clemmons; Directors: Nicki Fletcher and Alex Ferrari.