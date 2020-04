It isn’t often that a rowdy party anthem can evolve into a thoughtful acoustic country song, yet LAKEVIEW is doing just that in their brand new live video for “Poor Me.”

Originally from Pittsburgh but now based in Nashville, the duo’s Luke Healy and Jesse Denaro have reinvented a fan favorite in this special version of “Poor Me,” directed by Tyler Conrad. Take a look, then read our exclusive interview with LAKEVIEW below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

We were just so excited to shoot this live video. We love watching these from our favorite country artists, so we were stoked to be able to make one of our own. There is always something special about an acoustic take on an original song. Gives it a new life. In all honesty, we were nervous. This was our first legitimate production video for LAKEVIEW. Nervous, but excited! – Luke

How does the video bring your song to life?

It shows a different side of the song, and it allows us to showcase it in a new way. With the original being so high-energy, it’s fun to reimagine it in this fashion. My dad always said, “If you can play the song with just a guitar, then it’s a good song.” And I think this is proof of that. We’re proud of this song and proud of how Tyler helped us capture this live version. – Jesse

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Our goal with this video was to show a different side to this high energy ’party’ song. We hope our fans enjoy this new version and get the same feeling from the full-band version as they do with this one. We were so excited to make it and we hope that comes through during our performance. — Jesse

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was surreal. The quality was so amazing — Tyler and his team absolutely killed it! We filmed it at night, and somehow they made it look like daytime with lights and some magic, ha ha. We just laughed when we saw it because we were so proud of the finished product and how great it turned out! – Luke

Songwriters: Luke Healy, Cody Quistad, Jesse Denaro; Director: Tyler Conrad