CMT Presents 90 Minutes of ’90s Country on Friday

Love ’90s country? Then tune in for our all-star livestream of acoustic hits from throughout the decade on CMT’s Facebook page on Friday (April 24) at 12 noon CT.

Collin Raye will host the livestream, which features country stars such as Aaron Tippin, Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart, Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon, Pam Tillis, Darryl Worley, Lorrie Morgan, Terri Clark and Billy Dean.

“I am thrilled and excited to have the honor of hosting this event,” says Raye. “It will be a day of top-shelf music and iconic songs performed acoustically by some of the greatest artists of our time, all of whom are dear friends of mine. For 90 minutes, we can all escape the stress and uncertainty of our current situation and simply hearken back to a time of fun memories and stellar music. It’s gonna be a blast!”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Collin and so many of our favorite ‘90s country artists to provide a much-needed respite for our fans at home,” shared Melissa Goldberg, Senior Director of Digital & Social, CMT. “We are so thankful to the musicians who are stepping up to share their talents on our platform so we can use the healing power of music to get us through these unprecedented times. We hope you’ll join us to dance and sing along to some great country classics as we stay #alonetogether!”