The Writing Retreat That Inspired Kane Brown’s Latest Tune

You can hear Kane Brown’s new song “Cool Again” on country radio today.
And you can hear the story behind the song right here:
“We wrote ‘Cool Again’ at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside,” Brown said in a press release. “At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer.
“We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now.”
