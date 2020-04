The Writing Retreat That Inspired Kane Brown’s Latest Tune

You can hear Kane Brown’s new song “Cool Again” on country radio today.

And you can hear the story behind the song right here:

“We wrote ‘Cool Again’ at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside,” Brown said in a press release. “At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer.

“We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now.”



Brown wrote “Cool Again” with Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes.

Full Lyrics:

I’ve been thinkin’ about ya lately

Reminiscin’, going crazy

Miss the way your kiss would keep me up

Hey, wish that you were here tonight

Drinkin’ vodka soda, extra limes

And we could just get back to being us

’Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again

Like we were last summer

Want you again, you again, you again

To be stealin’ my covers

All tangled in each other, nights still playin’ back in my head

I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again, yeah

Do you ever think about

The days we couldn’t live without each other

Where the hell did we go wrong

Hey, how’d we go from that to this

How’d we let a good thing slip

Do we really have to go move on