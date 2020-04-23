The Writing Retreat That Inspired Kane Brown’s Latest Tune

</noscript> </div>

Full Lyrics:

I’ve been thinkin’ about ya lately

Reminiscin’, going crazy

Miss the way your kiss would keep me up

Hey, wish that you were here tonight

Drinkin’ vodka soda, extra limes

And we could just get back to being us

’Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again

Like we were last summer

Want you again, you again, you again

To be stealin’ my covers

All tangled in each other, nights still playin’ back in my head

I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again, yeah

Do you ever think about

The days we couldn’t live without each other

Where the hell did we go wrong

Hey, how’d we go from that to this

How’d we let a good thing slip

Do we really have to go move on