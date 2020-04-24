Keith Urban Shares the “Crazy Stuff” That Developed When He Got a Polaroid

Long before we could all fit an entire collection of photo albums in our pocket, Polaroids were about as instant as it got. Because the pictures you took developed right before your eyes.

And even though we don’t technically need the retro camera anymore, the world can’t get enough of the grainy kind of images you only get with a Polaroid. Including Keith Urban. He released a new track called “Polaroid” on Friday (April 24), so his fans can really TGIF.

At a party we hated / tryin' to make conversation… watch the official video for #Polaroid, out now! https://t.co/BMEkjIMytI pic.twitter.com/vU1rdBAR7g — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 24, 2020

“I really connected with the song. I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point,” Urban explained in a press release, “someone gave us this Polaroid camera. We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened. We had all of them posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song.”

This new song is another in a series Urban is releasing in advance of his album coming this fall. It was written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell. And as for the video, shot at a backyard pool party, Urban shares that the swooping and the freeze framing made for the perfect backdrop for the song about the night it was taken/I didn’t have a clue/that someday I’d be something more/than just a boy in a Polaroid with you.



</noscript> </div>

“I was sent a really simple treatment,” he said of the video directed by Dano Serny. “It was all centered around a pool party and this contraption called a MoCo that’s programmed to do what you see in the video — swoop in, pan out, look around and swoop right back and do the exact same motion again and again. You’re able to place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was pretty trippy. There was one scene — I was off camera — there was a couple on a diving board and this girl continues to straddle this guy in between takes and I’m thinking ‘Man, they’re really committed to this role.’ “Turned out that almost all of the couples were actually couples.” Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



