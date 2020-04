WATCH: "I Love My Country" and I Love My Country Up Loud

The list of what we cannot do right now seems to get longer and longer as this coronavirus pandemic sticks around and our social-distancing skills are our new normal.

We can’t go out with friends.

We can’t go to restaurants and bars.

We can’t be in public without a face mask.

We can’t travel.

We can’t hear live music.

But one thing we can do is listen in on country music made via a video call using their iPhones and GoPro.



That’s what Florida Georgia Line did when they recruited five of their band members (Eddie Robinson on acoustic guitar, Tom Beaupre on bass, Sean Fuller on drums, Dan Weller on banjo, and Aaron Farmer on B-3 organ) to join Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard for an at-home edition of their “I Love My Country,” and then shared the concert call on Instagram.

“Staying home and makin’ music with the band! What song should we do next week?!,” the duo wrote.

The original “I Love My Country” was released on March 27 and was written by Corey Crowder, Ernest K Smith, and Charlie Handsome.