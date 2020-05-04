The Belles Make Special Effects Even More Special in “My Mother’s Daughter”

</noscript> </div>

I had secretly gone through all these old scrapbooks from my mom’s high school and college days, and I pulled out all the ones that I thought were the most intriguing! Then, on the shoot, we had to exactly match up my body angles with my mom’s old photos. It actually was quite challenging! — Kelli

I was so surprised when Kelli and Simon (director) showed up with my old pictures! Some of them I’m a bit embarrassed about, lol, but it’s quite incredible how much Kelli looks like me. I am just so overwhelmed with emotion about this song that Kelli wrote for me as a Mother’s Day present last year, and now this video. It’s incredible. — Jaymie

How does the video bring your song to life?

It was very important to me to come up with a concept for the video that clearly shows the correlation between mother and daughter without the need of a complex script or story. In working with Kelli and Jaymie on many projects, it was always apparent to me how similar they are, and I was very excited to be able to show that visually. It just took that one burst of inspiration with the photo dissolve idea for the whole concept fall into place. — Simon Clark, director

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We’re very happy this video could debut around Mother’s Day, as so many of our moms deserve appreciation and love for all they do for us. We hope our fans see the positive relationship we share, both on stage and off, and maybe it inspires them to call up their moms and show them some love.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I knew I looked like my mom, but I was surprised to see some of the photo dissolves were spot on. Plus, it was so much fun to see Jaida Bower, one of our biggest fans, having so much fun on screen as me as a kid. — Kelli

I had tears streaming down my face. This is the best Mother’s Day present ever. — Jaymie