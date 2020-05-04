The Belles Make Special Effects Even More Special in “My Mother’s Daughter”

Although they’re based in Omaha, Nebraska, the Belles have already found a global audience after earning the opening slot of Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa’s world tour. Shortly after returning from their shows in Australia, the country duo pushed through the jet lag to film the video scrapbook for “My Mother’s Daughter,” which makes some cool special effects even more special.
Kelli Jones, who sings lead in the Belles, wrote the song as a Mother’s Day gift for her duet partner, Jaymie Jones, who has been a songwriter and recording artist for many years. Jaymie admits that she began to cry while watching the video for “My Mother’s Daughter,” which was directed by Simon Clark and filmed in the basement of the BEMIS Art Center in Omaha.
Enjoy “My Mother’s Daughter,” then read our interview below the player.