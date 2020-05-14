The Shires Want You to Hear “About Last Night”

When you hear the vocal blend on “About Last Night,” it’s easy to understand why the Shires have set a new benchmark for British country music. The term “shire” brings to mind a rural era of England, thus giving the duo a way of staying connected to home while cultivating a career in America. In fact, they recorded their newest album, Good Years, in Nashville.
Without studio tricks or gimmicks, the Shires (Chrissie Rhodes and Ben Earle) prove that their effortless harmonies and musicianship can cross any border. Take a look at “About Last Night,” then read our interview below the player.