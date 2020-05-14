The Shires Want You to Hear “About Last Night”

</noscript> </div>

It was a full day of filming that day. We shot a few acoustic versions of some songs from our new album. It was our first time getting to play some of our new songs acoustically so it was really exciting for us. But also nerve-wracking as there were so many people on set and a short time frame to get everything recorded. Even though it was a full-on day everyone in the band and crew still managed to bring the banter all day so it was filled with a lotta laughs!

How does the video bring your song to life?

Unfortunately due to the current situation in lockdown and the timing of this release, we were unable to shoot a narrative video for this song. We love shooting music videos and were disappointed that we couldn’t shoot one to accompany the album version but love this acoustic video and know that we really love hearing/watching acoustic versions of our favourite songs.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We’re sure they would want to tell all their friends about this awesome band they’ve just discovered and share it with everyone they know!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were both blown away. We loved everything about this video. The visual and the intimacy is spot on.