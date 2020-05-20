Sam Hunt’s Southside Tour Dropped from Summer

As the news of concert cancellations and postponements continues to roll in, it’s starting to feel like the worst kind of new normal. And it’s just as disappointing to the fans as it is to the artists.

Travis Denning — who was set to open for Sam Hunt’s Southside tour this summer — posted about his reaction to the news on social media.

“To say the news today has been an absolute bummer would be an understatement. The day I got the call we were on the Sam Hunt tour was one I’ll never forget. I know it’s for the best, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t upset we won’t be singing country music all summer. I was so excited to play these new songs. Excited to tear up the country with my band and crew, and excited to write another chapter in this crazy life I’m lucky to live,” Denning wrote.

“Y’all stay safe, and I promise that when we get back on the road, it’ll be bigger and better than ever. Love y’all.”

The tour was supposed to begin on July 10 in Maine and wrap in Georgia on October 10. Hunt hasn’t posted the news on social media yet, and neither has his tour’s other opener Kip Moore. Although Moore has been busy with his own In The Wild Sessions.

This one was the most organic shot acoustic video of them all. I Woke up early to write a bit but it was pretty damn cold out. Just as I was heading back inside, @LifeinRewind1 came out to film. I never really push vocally when I’m writing. Full video : https://t.co/MOHpkoIEwy pic.twitter.com/1DFEGhEagB — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) May 18, 2020

Even though Hunt won’t be on the road this summer, you’ll be able to catch him in June on CMT. Hunt will be part of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airing on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, along with Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Lauren Daigle, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Kristen Bell. The stars will be filmed virtually from their homes, and the two-hour special will pay tribute to the most vital and inspirational Americans on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the essential worlds of healthcare, education, business, foodservice, first responders, U.S. military and more.

