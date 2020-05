Darby Introduces “New Girl” Video

"I think the mannequins actually make the song come to life," she says.

A rising singer-songwriter and Nashville native, Darby grew up surrounded by music — and now she’s stepping into the spotlight on her own with “New Girl.” Darby, 17, is the daughter of Dana and Leigh Cappillino, who perform with Christian group Point of Grace, though Darby says she draws on influences ranging from Glen Campbell and Dolly Parton, to Elton John and Tori Kelly.

“New Girl” adds a cool R&B influence to Darby’s own experiences in love. However, the actors in the colorful new video are admittedly a little stiff.

Take a look at “New Girl,” then read our interview with Darby below the player.



I remember waking in and almost peeing my pants when I saw the pink wall and table. Oh, also the mannequin and I became really good friends, his name is Chad. LOL but seriously I felt like a Barbie the whole day and I thought I was in a dream because I am literally living out my dream. Super surreal. Super awesome. The crew really brought the vision to life, and they also dealt with my craziness. (I had coffee so I was extra hyper).

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video brings the song to life almost in the opposite way, ’cause there’s like no actual people in it HAHA. But, I think it’s an abstract way of showing how some people in your life are for a season and will have a temporary relationship with you. You have to take that, learn from it, and move on. I think the mannequins actually make the song come to life (LOL that sounds so funny) by demonstrating just that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people will take away that it’s okay to be hurting when you are going through heartbreak. It sounds so cliché but SERIOUSLY! It’s what you do with the hurt that can be turned into art and that can help you heal!! (I know it really helped me!!)

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished product I was so dang EXCITED!! I was like when will it be out already?!!! Haha! It really brought the song and vision to another level and I am so excited for you guys to see it!

Songwriters: Darby Cappillino, Justin Ebach, Kelly Archer; Director: Preston Leatherman