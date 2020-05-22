Darby Introduces “New Girl” Video

</noscript> </div>

I remember waking in and almost peeing my pants when I saw the pink wall and table. Oh, also the mannequin and I became really good friends, his name is Chad. LOL but seriously I felt like a Barbie the whole day and I thought I was in a dream because I am literally living out my dream. Super surreal. Super awesome. The crew really brought the vision to life, and they also dealt with my craziness. (I had coffee so I was extra hyper).

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video brings the song to life almost in the opposite way, ’cause there’s like no actual people in it HAHA. But, I think it’s an abstract way of showing how some people in your life are for a season and will have a temporary relationship with you. You have to take that, learn from it, and move on. I think the mannequins actually make the song come to life (LOL that sounds so funny) by demonstrating just that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people will take away that it’s okay to be hurting when you are going through heartbreak. It sounds so cliché but SERIOUSLY! It’s what you do with the hurt that can be turned into art and that can help you heal!! (I know it really helped me!!)

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished product I was so dang EXCITED!! I was like when will it be out already?!!! Haha! It really brought the song and vision to another level and I am so excited for you guys to see it!