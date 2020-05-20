Tim McGraw’s tour-cancellation news on Wednesday (May 20) wasn’t the first. And it certainly won’t be the last.

In a week full of bad news in country music — from postponements to full cancellations — McGraw’s decision was inevitable.

“I hope my live shows are proof enough of how much I absolutely love performing for you guys,” McGraw wrote. “I’m so sad to have to cancel this year’s Here on Earth Tour but everyone’s safety has to be the top priority. We’re working with our teams to figure out when and how we can get back out on the road and see you all safely. In the meantime, we’re looking for some new ways to connect with you and get more music out.”

Midland and Ingrid Andress were set to open for McGraw on his summer tour. Midland shared McGraw’s post, saying, “We want to echo the sentiment of @TheTimMcGraw in saying the only thing we want more than to play shows for y’all is to make sure everyone is safe. We’re so bummed this tour is cancelled but we assure ya that we’ll be back and we’ll be comin’ in hot. Love, the gator boys.”