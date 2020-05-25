Joe Nichols Honors His Hero During Merle Mondays

</noscript> </div>

I always listen to Merle Haggard music as a whole, not just the singles he released. Merle has such a deep catalog it is easy to find hidden gems. It was always one of the prettier songs to me.

People’s musical tastes can change as they get older, but for you, it seems like Merle’s music has been a steady presence over the decades. How would you describe the connection you feel to his music?

I always say that Merle taught me how to sing. I remember sitting alone singing to his music and always admired the grit in his voice. I admired the way he could tell stories and thought if I could tell stories like him, I would be in heaven.

