Joe Nichols Honors His Hero During Merle Mondays

"Merle taught me how to sing," he tells CMT.
1h ago

Joe Nichols is giving us a reason to look forward to Mondays. In his new online series, Merle Mondays, he sings a different Merle Haggard tune every week, with a satisfying performance that’s scaled back to just an acoustic guitar and that rich country baritone.

Enjoy the first four videos from Joe Nichols’ Merle Mondays, which he films in his home, then read our interview below the player.

