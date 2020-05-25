Joe Nichols Honors His Hero During Merle Mondays

VIDEO
Personally I am fond of Haggard’s ‘80s output on Epic Records, which I think is often overshadowed because his ‘60s and ‘70s songs were so important and brilliant. Do you have an era of Haggard’s career that especially grabs you?
It is hard to put Merle’s eras side by side. I’ve always loved the ’70s catalog followed by the ’60s. I feel like he got his groove in the late ’60s and early ’70s, even with a few tribute albums. I love that about Merle Haggard, he always recognized great ones before him.
“What Have You Got Planned Tonight, Diana” is a lesser-known gem. Among his vast catalog, how do you choose which songs to do?
It was one that I have grown fond of over the years. After listening to so many of his albums, it seems like I come up with new favorites all the time. It tells a sad story from beginning to end. It sounds like something my grandparents would say to each other.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Along with his own songwriting, Haggard chose consistently excellent songs to record by other writers. As someone who records a lot of outside songs, do you think all those years of listening to Merle helped educate you, or guide you, on finding the best songs for you own career?
Absolutely. Guys like Haggard and George Strait always sang songs like they were their own and that fit their voice. It is hard to tell which ones are his and which ones are not because of how he consistently sings them.
For those fans awaiting new music, what lies ahead for you?
It seems like I am working on something new most days. Like always, I want something that is going to grab someone’s attention and if it doesn’t accomplish that then it is not the right time to put something out.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO